The anticipation surrounding a new song collaboration between Nigerian music sensations, Tiwa Savage and Simi has sparked outrage among some fans, particularly regarding the song’s theme.

Titled “Men are Crazy,” the upcoming song has stirred controversy even before its release, with many expressing concern about the message in the song.

Some critics argue that, such a title perpetuates harmful stereotypes about men, painting them in a negative light and fueling gender-based discrimination.

Others have voiced their disappointment in Tiwa Savage and Simi, accusing them of promoting toxic masculinity and contributing to gender divisions.

However, supporters of the artistes have defended the song, stating that it may shed light on important issues surrounding relationships and provide a platform for women to express their experiences and frustrations.

Tiwa Savage and Simi, both influential figures in the Nigerian music industry have yet to address the backlash directly.

The duo are, nonetheless, planning to release the song in coming days.

