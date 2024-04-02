Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi says he may consider becoming a Sports Minister should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power.

“If NPP comes and they make me a Sports Minister, I may consider it but if the NDC comes and they consider me, it will be difficult,” he told Onua TV.

The former Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) also said he will use his well-vested experience to revive football in Ghana.

“I will ensure that the GFA takes back its past glory. I am a former President [of the GFA], so I see myself as an insider” Mr Nyantakyi said.

“Wherever I find myself I have to use my wisdom to help improve not only football but sports as a whole. I am also a lawyer so I will use all that to help develop football,” he added.

Mr Nyantakyi, who also served as a FIFA Executive Council member served as President of the Football Association from 2005 to 2018.

However, in 2018, Kwesi Nyantakyi was forcefully removed from office by FIFA and CAF following an investigative report by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwesi Nyantakyi has formally communicated his decision to contest for the parliamentary seat at Ejisu following the death of John Kumah.

