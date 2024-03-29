Freda, the wife of popular Ghanaian actor Big Akwes, has declared her unwavering commitment to her marriage despite swirling rumors of divorce.

In a candid revelation, Freda addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Big Akwes, emphasizing that their bond remains steadfast amidst external influences.

Dismissing the rumours as baseless fabrications propagated on social media, Freda clarified that their marriage is not on brink of collapse, contrary to sensationalized reports.

During a live session on TikTok, Freda candidly expressed her resolve to stand by her husband, notwithstanding any attempts by unnamed individuals to sow seeds of discord.

“I want those who have been negatively influencing my husband to understand that I am firmly by his side. Despite the false rumours swirling around us, our marriage is stronger than ever,” Freda asserted.

Her resolute statement serves as a firm rebuttal to recent speculations suggesting turmoil within their union. Freda’s unwavering commitment underscores her determination to weather any storm and preserve the sanctity of her marriage with Big Akwes.

