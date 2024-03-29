The National Labour Commission (NLC) has successfully obtained an interim injunction to end the strike staged by the three teacher unions.

Since March 20, 2024, the teacher unions have been on strike, citing the need for improved working conditions.

Nevertheless, a High Court ruling has barred the teachers from extending their strike any further.

“It is hereby ordered that the Respondents herein, whether by itself, its Executives, Officers, Members, Agents, Employees or other persons are restrained from further continuation of their strike action of 20th March, 2024.”

On Tuesday, March 26, the teacher unions made some progress as the government agreed to address three of their grievances. These include the full distribution of laptops to all teachers by the end of June, and the provision of a draft of the scheme of service to the unions for review by April 8.

The nationwide strike by the three teacher unions commenced on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, following what they perceived as the government’s neglect of their service conditions.

Since then, there have been ongoing discussions between the teacher unions and the government to resolve the outstanding issues, aiming for a resolution that would facilitate their return to the classroom.

