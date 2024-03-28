Afenyo-Markin fetes cast and crew of ‘the gods are not to blame’

Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin hosted the cast and crew of ‘the gods are not to blame’ in his office at Parliament and later treated them to lunch.

This gesture came after and the Member of Parliament for Effutu, attended the 13th and final showing of the play at the National Theatre in Accra on 21st, 22nd and 23rd March, 2024.

During the gathering, Afenyo-Markin congratulated the team on their performance and expressed his passion for theatre.

He also pledged to support the arts in Ghana and offered to be a patron for the industry.

Additionally, he asked the executive director of the National Theatre, Madam Amy Frimpong, to provide a cost estimate for the renovation of the theatre so that he could assist in getting it done.

‘The gods are not to blame’ is a captivating adaptation of the original Greek play, ‘Oedipus Rex’ by Sophocles, brought to life by Image Bureau in partnership with April Communications and the National Theatre. The play was directed by George Quaye and received rave reviews during its run.

Afenyo-Markin’s support and commitment to the arts community in Ghana are commendable, and his involvement in promoting local talent and cultural expression is a positive step towards nurturing the creative industry in the country.

See photos below: