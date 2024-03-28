Professor Priscilla Kolibea Mante, wife of Ghanaian rapper Kojo Cue, has shared the delightful story of how she met her husband on Twitter.

Their first encounter was in the early 2000s during the era of BlackBerry Messenger when Prof. Mante added Kojo Cue to her Twitter friend list.

She said when she added him, Twitter protocol of the time required her to send a message, prompting their initial interaction.

“In those days, when you added someone, you had to say hi to them, so I messaged him and then we just started talking, even though we had not met before”

Remarkably, Prof. Mante clarified that she didn’t add the rapper with the intention of getting to know him but rather to increase her followers.

However, their conversations gradually blossomed into a genuine friendship, eventually evolving into love.

During this time, Prof. Mante was pursuing her postgraduate studies at university, while Kojo Cue resided in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Prof. Mante, who proudly identifies as a hip-hop enthusiast, revealed that her attraction to Kojo Cue was not only due to his engaging personality but also because of their shared love for music.