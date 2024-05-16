Self-proclaimed African Giant Burna Boy has addressed rumors surrounding his fatherhood status, clarifying why he has yet to have children of his own.

Contrary to speculation suggesting he is sterile, Burna Boy firmly dismissed such rumors, revealing he is medically fit to produce children.

He reiterated that it is his personal choice to delay fatherhood because he believes he is not yet prepared to assume the responsibilities of parenthood.

In a live interaction with his fans, the multi-award-winning artist explained that his decision stems from his desire to be fully prepared to provide them with the love and attention they deserve.

“I don’t wanna have kids yet. Have you seen my operation bro? Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to no one right now with the life I live”.

Until he feels settled and capable of dedicating himself fully to his children on a daily basis, he is choosing not to become a father.

“You feel me so.. when I am settled and I feel I can be there for my children every single day and every minute I’m not having no kids. I feel like my kids deserve better than I got”.

He further shunned all the rumours of being sterile, explaining that should that be the case, he will employ other medical options such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to fulfill his desire to have children.

Burna Boy admonished fans to cut him some slack on the topic of childbirth.

READ ALSO