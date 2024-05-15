A welcome dinner was held for multiple Grammy award-winning musician Stevie Wonder on Monday, May 13, 2024 at the Labadi Beach Hotel by the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Earlier in the day, a ceremony was held at the Presidency to officially announced Stevie’s Ghanaian citizenship.

Three years ago, the told Oprah Winfrey that he was planning on relocating permanently to Ghana with his family due to racial injustice in the United States of America.

“I don’t want to see my children’s, children children have to say ‘oh please like me, please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me’. What is that?” he said.

The soiree held at the Labadi Beach Hotel had in attendance, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, who expressed joy for Stevie Wonder’s Ghanaian citizenship.

“Your music has touched the hearts and souls of people around the world, carried the spirt of Africa on its wing,” he said.

Stevie Kwame Wonder, your presence here in Ghana is a symbol of hope, inspiration and joy. Your music transcends boundaries, bringing people together regardless of race, religion or backgrounds,” he said.

Also in attendance were Kwadwo Antwi, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company; Ben Anane Nsiah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of Administration at the Ghana Tourism Authority; famed actress Akosua Busia; Ghanaian music legends Kojo Antwi, Reggie Rockstone and Rocky Dawuni.

Others were Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and Ivy Prosper, Social Media Manager of the Beyond the Return Secretariat.

Apart from Kwan Pa providing music on the night, there was a moment when Stevie did a short performance on Ghanaian traditional rhythm.

Prior the soiree, Stevie had an engagement with the Ghanaian media at the African Regent Hotel.

Asked if he had any plans of helping harness the music talents of some people in Ghana especially the marginalised and disabled, he mentioned that he was ready to offer any help that would make that come to fruition.

Stevie is known for song like ‘Happy Birthday’, ‘Part-Time Lover’, ‘Sir Duke’, ‘I Just Called to Say I Love’, ‘All I Do’, among others.

See more photos of the two sessions below:

