Grammy-winning music legend Stevie Wonder and Ghanaian music star Rocky Dawuni once again graced the stage together at the private reception held in honour of Stevie Wonder at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Earlier this week, Stevie Wonder made headlines by officially becoming Ghanaian, having signed the necessary documentation to solidify his connection to the West African nation.

The dinner event, held in celebration of Stevie Wonder’s 74th birthday, coincided with his special day.

Guests at the reception were treated to an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie as two musical icons shared the spotlight.

Stevie Wonder is officially Ghanaian 🇬🇭 This is the Private Reception for Grammy Winner Stevie Wonder at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/NYmdetLTS0 — BlacVolta (@BlacVolta) May 13, 2024

Stevie Wonder, known for his timeless classics and immense contributions to the music industry, expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received in Ghana.

Rocky Dawuni, a prominent figure in Ghanaian music, joined him on stage for a memorable performance, showcasing the rich cultural exchange between the two artistes.

The event not only honoured Stevie Wonder’s remarkable career but also celebrated the deepening cultural ties between Ghana and the global music community.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time, the duo would share a stage to celebrate a moment.

Rocky Dawuni on July 24, 2011, shared a stage with Steve Wonder, who played the harmonica, as he performed his tunes including ‘Extraordinary Woman’ from his album ‘Hymns For The Rebel Soul’ at The Hollywood Bowl.

