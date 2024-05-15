The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkwanta South in the Oti region, Geoffrey Kini has expressed grave concerns over the ongoing voter registration exercise in the region.

According to him, the Electoral Commission (EC) has “failed terribly” due to its decision to centralize the registration process, resulting in long queues and potential registrants being unable to register.

During a visit to the Nkwanta South registration center, Mr. Kini observed that the change from previous decentralized exercises has led to significant frustration and numerous complaints from constituents.

“The registration exercise this time is unlike any in the past. Previously, the registration process was brought to the doorsteps of registrants. Now, with only one center in the constituency and a mobile unit that moves every two days, many people, especially those from distant areas like Broniase, Abuburuwa, and Kpasa Jubo, are struggling to register,” he stated.

The MP further criticized the lack of financial support for transportation, which has left many unable to afford the journey to registration centers.

He questioned why the EC chose this centralized approach despite having an approved budget.

Geoffrey Kini, Nkwanta South in the Oti region

Mr. Kini also alleged possible political motives, suggesting that the difficulties might be an attempt to disenfranchise voters in opposition strongholds.

“To think that we have no centre at Broniase, and we also have to bring people from Abuburuwa, Obanda to this place to register, we are also bringing people from Kpasa Jubo, Bonatse, Bonatse Asuogya to come and register. Look at Kwei, Jatokura, Keri, …. Who is bearing that cost? I ask the EC, are they working for profit or serving the government? Did they bring a budget to parliament that was not approved, hence a resort to this plot to disenfranchise many? The EC has failed terribly in advance with this registration exercise,” he argued.

