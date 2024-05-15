Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has asserted that the former President is deeply committed to the welfare Ghanaians.

She emphasised that Mr Mahama will do everything legally to restore Ghana to its former glory if he is elected in the forthcoming election.

Madam Mogtari expressed that Mr Mahama is prepared to work diligently to improve the nation for the benefit of all citizens.

She highlighted his dedication to rebuilding the country and addressing the needs of the people.

A key focus of Mahama’s campaign is to address the “broken Ghanaian economy” and to create well-paying jobs for the many unemployed youths.

Madam Mogtari conveyed that Mr Mahama has a clear plan to tackle these economic challenges and stimulate job growth.

In a post on X formerly Twitter on Wednesday, May 15, Madam Mogtari also mentioned that the former President aims to enhance the living standards of every citizen, not just a select few.

She stressed that his efforts will bring widespread improvement and restore hope across the nation.

The former Deputy Transport Minister reiterated that Ghana belongs to all its citizens, not just those closely associated with the current government.

She underscored Mr Mahama’s commitment to inclusive governance and equitable development.

“Be assured that the visionary and experienced leader, John Mahama, cares about Ghana!”

“He will fix the broken economy, create more well-paying jobs through his 24-HOUR ECONOMY initiative, improve the living standards of each citizen, not a few cronies and restore hope,” she posted on X.

