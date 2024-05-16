Nigerian music star Mayorkun has responded to allegations made by socialite and influencer Nicki Barbie, who accused him of drugging her and attempting to kill her for rituals.

In a detailed statement shared on social media, Mayorkun strongly refuted all accusations, expressing frustration with the situation.

Mayorkun clarified that he had never met the accuser on the alleged day and had not seen her until the accusations emerged.

He vehemently denied any involvement in the alleged incident, stating that the claims were baseless and libellous.

“Just for the record, I never met that person on the said day, still never seen that person till this day, never knew about that person’s existence not until those allegations came up.. yet she claimed I put ‘something’ in her drink. A lot of people believed that story and you think I’ll let this libellous claim fly?,” he quizzed.

Mayorkun revealed that he took time in reacting to the allegations because he did not want to act out based off of emotions.

You know, I was going to let this remain as a court case but when I checked the comments under some of the blogs where these ridiculous allegations were posted, I was quickly reminded of how gullible most people are on the internet and how they are ready to run along, spreading… — MAYORKUN (@Mayorkun) May 15, 2024

However, the negative impact it has had on his reputation and brand has coerced him to defend himself.

He noted that he had been inundated with inquiries from brands, colleagues, friends, and family and even social media commentators and internet police.

He criticized internet users for spreading unverified information without considering his side of the story.

There’s no need for me to ask for an apology where I won’t get any. I just needed to say this publicly and get it off my chest.. cos if it was a case of ‘cancellation’ as many people are quick to do, I for don go back to dey find work for bank.. — MAYORKUN (@Mayorkun) May 15, 2024

Despite the accuser’s current remand in prison, Mayorkun asserted that she is not being held on his charges.

However, he affirmed his intention to pursue legal action against her.

