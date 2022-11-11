Nigerian superstar Simi is steadily grooming her daughter to follow her footsteps, a latest video she posted captured.

Simi and her daughter, Adejare Kosoko took advantage of their bonding time to sing some of her songs.

They chorused the lyrics of her 2017 track, ‘Love Don’t Care’, and the vocals of the two-year-old has left their fans in awe.

Simi sang while Adejare responded amid giggles and soft kisses on her mother’s cheeks.

It is not surprising Adejare is a lover of music as both parents have made their names in the Nigerian music industry with major albums.

While she was resting in the womb waiting to be born, Adejare frequently heard the melodious voice of her mother through popular song ‘Duduke’ which was composed in her honour.

The video has elicited excitement among social media users as they urge the mother to fully tap the talent of the lass.

