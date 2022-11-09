Ghanaians have been left with more unanswered questions of the predicament of Strika after his latest video went viral.

The actor, whose claim to fame, was his supporting role in the 2015 award-winning Beast of No Nation film is currently in tatters.

Initial reports detailed how he was living off the streets as a beggar, and sometimes engage in menial jobs as a head potter to make ends meet.

However, his situation has deteriorated, the latest video proved, as he is now a wheelbarrow pusher assisting a coconut seller.

Strika is hopeful his situation will change for the better while pleading for help from his fellow cast mate, Abraham Attah and well-meaning Ghanaians.

Movie lovers expected the actor, known privately as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, to excel financially and professionally after starring in the movie alongside stars like Idris Elba, Ama K Abebrese and others.

Rather unfortunately, his situation is the direct opposite of Abraham Attah who has progressed to be a top actor and he is currently schooling abroad.