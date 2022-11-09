Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is expected to miss the World Cup as a result of the injury suffered in Tuesday’s meeting with Werder Bremen.

Mane started the game but managed just 20 minutes before limping off with a seemingly innocuous injury, with Leroy Sane coming off the bench to replace him in the 6-2 victory.

Bayern had been confident that Mane’s injury would not be serious, with assistant Dino Toppmoller stating straight after the game: “He got hit in the leg, which caused a little nerve pain. Nothing too serious. His participation in the World Cup shouldn’t be in jeopardy.”

However, according to L’Equipe, Mane has actually suffered a tendon injury and will not be fit in time to feature at the World Cup.

Senegal manager Aliou Cisse will announce his World Cup squad on Friday and Mane is no longer expected to make the cut, which is an enormous blow to the African nation.

Mane has managed 92 appearances for his country, scoring 33 goals in that time and famously inspiring Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations glory earlier this year.