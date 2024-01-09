Al-Nassr star, Sadio Mane, has reportedly married his partner, Aisha Tamba, in a lovely wedding ceremony in Dakar on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The wedding was said to have been attended by friends, family, former players and current members of the Senegal national team.

The former Liverpool star also returned home to rejoin his teammates as the African champions launch their training camp ahead of AFCON 2023.

Earlier this month, the 31-year-old had inaugurated a stadium he built in his hometown of Bambali before holding his marriage ceremony ahead of the trip to Ivory Coast.

In photos shared on social media, Tamba was spotted in a colourful wedding dress with a huge smile on her face for the big day. Mane wore a traditional white Arabia outfit.

Mane will next join his teammates for Senegal’s pre-AFCON friendly against Niger before the team leaves for Ivory Coast to begin the defence of their title.

The Lions of Teranga have been drawn in Group C alongside five-time champions, Cameroon, as well as Guinea and the Gambia, as reported by Sporting News.