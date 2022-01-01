Nigerian songstress, Simi has launched a search for a man who stole the show at her concert by proposing to his lover.

The couple who were centered at the heart of the venue could be seen displaying affection towards each other before the man surprised her with a proposal.

His action attracted cheers and cameras flicking their direction as many took a glimpse of the rarely seen moment.

Songstress, Simi paused her performance to let the couple have their intimate moment.

According to her, the highlight of the night was when the lady responded ‘yes’ to the man’s proposal.

Simi is seeking help to find the couple as she posted snippet of the romantic scene.

Watch video below: