Kumawood actress, Abena Ghana is in thankful mode as she marks another birthday with her daughter.

Abena, who has in the last three years twinned with her daughter on the occasion of their birthdays, has made a profound statement regarding her birth.

Known privately as Cecilia Gyaase Konamah, Abena Ghana said her daughter, Stephanie Ohenma Aba came at a time her life was filled with sorrow, hatred and disgrace.

She wrote;

There Is No Special Gift Than What God Gave Me Three Years Ago. Ever Since That Gift, My Life Has Never Been The Same. They Still Don’t Understand Why; The Joy, Happiness, Blessings, Protection, Favour, Grace And Honour I Have. But You God Knows And Understands Your Will. I’m Forever Grateful.

Who I’m I To Deserve This Love, You Turn My Disgrace to Grace, Sadness To Happiness, Sorrows To Laughter, And Changed My Name 3years Ago, the Day I Started Having Hate. That Day I Realise How Far You have Brought Me And How Far Your Taking Me.

Marking their birthdays on the first day of the New Year, she prayed that 2022 becomes a memorable year for them.

Abena Ghana expressed gratitude to God for making her witness another journey and chapter of her life.