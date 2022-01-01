The Ghana Police Service has given more details on the death of X-rated American model, Tyger Booty at a hotel in Accra.

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the model was in the country from December 3, en-route from Nigeria.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival, reports indicate that, she was checked in an isolation centre but was checked out by some alleged friends three days later.

The investigations further revealed that, she was housed at the Rayporsh Hotel at Abelemkpe, where she was later found dead.

Records available at the hotel indicates that she checked out on Sunday, December 12, at noon, intending to travel back to Nigeria, but was unsuccessful due to visa issues.

She returned to the hotel same day and checked in again. Her unconscious body was discovered two days later on December 14.

The Ghana Police Service said a post morterm examination has been conducted in the presence of officials and a representative of Tyger Booty’s family.

The full autopsy reports including toxicology and histopathology examination is being awaited.

Two persons are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.