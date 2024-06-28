Ten years after relocating abroad, Ghanaian gospel diva, Esther Smith is preparing to stage a gospel concert in Ghana.

Esther Smith took to her social media handles to share the information.

“The wait is over! After 10+ years abroad, I’m finally returning to Ghana for a powerful gospel show with a heart full of joy and a voice ready to lift up the name of our Lord Jesus Christ! Don’t miss out on this special gospel event…It’s All About Jesus!” she wrote.

Although the date for the event and other details are yet to be known, a lot of gospel music fans have expressed excitement over the news.

Esther Smith shot into the limelight in 2003 after releasing her maiden album ‘Gye No Di’ which had songs like ‘Adze Kor’, ‘Agyedifo Ntaban’, ‘Yesu Kristo Asore’, ‘Befa Wasem Siesie Me’, among others.

The album won her a lot of spurs including awards at that year’s Ghana Music Awards.

Esther is also known for songs such as ‘Som No Yie’, ‘Teamu Fre Jesus’, ‘Nsuro’, and ‘Onyame Ben Ni’.