The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, has called for a ceasefire amidst prolonged discord within the caucus ranks.

This call follows the purported nomination of Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Following this nomination, some caucus members have criticized the move, citing lack of consultation or engagement in the process.

MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi, expressed concerns that the party should prioritize maintaining rapport between President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia.

He cautioned against selecting a running mate who may seek leadership over unity.

Nevertheless, Majority leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin addressing the press in Parliament urged.

He said though all members quality for the position, the decision rests with the flagbearer.

