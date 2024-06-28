The Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has said pairing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, will help the NPP secure an impressive 80% of the votes in the December polls.

He said Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s accomplishments and his strong connections within the Ashanti Region, particularly with Otumfuo is a significant advantage for the party.

He dismissed criticisms of Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s performance in the energy sector, affirming that his contributions have proven his value to the NPP.

Mr. Assafuah expressed confidence that Dr. Bawumia has made a prudent choice after thorough consultations with party leaders.

“With the kind of things that he has to his credit, there is no doubt that he would add a lot to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. People believe that he’s a royal, he comes from Otumfuo’s palace and because of his relationship with the giants in the Ashanti Region, how he carried himself and how he’s been a helper to most people in the Ashanti region, clearly he brings a lot to the ticket.”

“I think Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia did his own research, he has done a lot of engagements with party stalwarts and I do not think that it would be a mistake for him to add him to his ticket.

“I think if the NPP would want to garner about 80% of the votes which is clearly becoming the ambition of the party, of course, he’s going to play a critical role to be able to make sure that we garner such votes.” he said on Channel One TV.

