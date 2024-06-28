The National Secretariat of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has summoned the Central Regional Chairman, Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu to appear before the Functional Executive Committee (FEC).

A statement issued by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey said the invitation is in connection with the suspension of the Assin Central Parliamentary candidate, Nurein Mygyimah.

“The above-mentioned action if true, was taken without the approval of the National Executive Committee and is considered inappropriate and in contravention of due process and the provisions of articles 40, 41, 46 and 48 of the NDC constitution,” the statement said.

The Chairman, Prof. Asiedu is expected to appear on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 2pm together with the Regional Secretary.

The duo will be expected to explain how the letter was sent out without the approval of the party national leadership.

The Central Regional Secretariat of the NDC on Friday announced Mr Migyimah’s suspension with barely six months to the December 7 election, citing immoral acts and anti-party activities.

However, Mr Migyimah’s lawyer has described the suspension as unlawful, illegitimate, utterly improper and has no legal basis.

