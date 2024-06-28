The suspended Parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Assin Central constituency of the Central Region is fighting off claims of immoral act and anti-party conduct which resulted in the withdrawal of his candidature and suspension for six months.

The Central Regional Secretariat of the NDC has withdrawn Nurein Shiabu Migyimah as the party’s Assin Central Parliamentary candidate for the December general elections on moral grounds.

Complaints were filed against him and the NDC’s Central Regional Functional Executive Committee decided to withdraw his candidature with immediate effect after exhaustive investigations and deliberations.

The Regional Functional Executive Committee has written to the Assin Central Chairman of the NDC, informing him of the suspension of Nurein Shiabu Migyimah for six months.

This suspension is pending the review and adjudication of the matter by the Regional Disciplinary Committee.

However, speaking in an interview with Joy News’ Blessed Sogah, the embattled Parliamentary candidate said he will be vindicated.

“l believe, and I know whatever allegation, anything they’ve said or whatever it is, after I go through the right party structures, I’ll be vindicated. God being so good, God willing, ‘Inshallah’, on December 7, I’m going to win the election” he stated.

Mr. Migyimah also urged his supporters to remain calm as he worked to resolve the matter through the laid down structures of the NDC.

Although the Central Regional NDC says it served a letter as formal notice of the suspension, which will remain in effect until the committee reaches a final decision on the matter, Mr Shiabu said he is yet to officially receive the document which would have explained to him in detail the offence.

He maintained that, he did not engage in “immoral acts and anti-party conduct” as alleged by the Central Regional Wing of the party.

The party did not explain in detail the offence of the Parliamentary candidate, except to say that it deliberated on his “immoral acts and anti-party conduct.”

The Assin Central seat is currently occupied by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Kennedy Agyapong.

In the last election, Nurudeen polled 14,747 votes representing 42.74 against Kennedy Agyapong’s 19,754 representing 57.26% of the votes cast.

It is unclear how this decision will impact the dynamics of the constituency in the December elections.

ALSO READ: