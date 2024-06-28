Landguards have assaulted a bailiff from the Accra High Court at Agbazo in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The bailiff was in the area following an injunction application filed by some farmers whose 750-acre farmland was destroyed for sand winning.

The farmers claimed that the unfortunate incident happened in front of some Police officers but they made no arrests.

Over 600 acres out of the 750 with maize, sweet potatoes and watermelon is owned by the 2021 Greater Accra Regional Best Farmer, Osmanu Kadri.

The situation is threatening the livelihood of hundreds of farmers in the community.

In an interview, Mr Kadri said the landguards have been chasing them from their farms with weapons.

He said, several reports have been made at the Amanfrom District Police Command, Weija Divisional and Greater Accra Regional Police but have yielded no results.

Osmanu Kadri has therefore appealed to the IGP and President Akufo-Addo to come to their aid because the landguards are destroying crops under the Planting for Food and Jobs policy.

Some affected farmers with Golden Exotic Company added that, the landguards have been brutalising and tormenting them on their own farms.

They called on authorities to intervene on their behalf.

