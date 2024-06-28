The Minority caucus in Parliament has described the reassignment of Obuasi West MP, Kwaku Kwarteng, as Chairman of the Finance Committee as an “overthrow” orchestrated by the Majority leadership.

This follows the unexpected announcement by Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin about changes in the majority leadership, which came as a surprise to some Majority MPs.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 28, the Majority Leader said Kwaku Kwarteng had been moved from the Finance Committee to chair the new Economy Committee.

He justified the move by highlighting Mr Kwarteng’s capability to address economic matters and challenge the opposition’s representative on economic issues.

“We are challenging you to come up with your spokesperson on the economy. You have not said so officially, but we are going to make sure we have a spokesperson on the economy to challenge your Adonko. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng is going to face him directly on the economy,” Mr Afenyo-Markin stated.

In response, the Minority in Parliament has criticised the shake-up.

Speaking on the floor of the House on Friday, June 28, the Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, argued that the move was unconstitutional, accusing the Majority Leader of usurping the Speaker of Parliament’s power to make such changes.

“He’s the Majority Leader, and he should know better not to usurp the power of the Speaker, the Chairman of the Committee of Selection and to come here to simply announce without the knowledge of the Speaker.

“..The existing Chairman of the Finance Committee without the knowledge of the Speaker, without a meeting of the Committee of Selection – the Majority Leader will come to this House to simply announce that he has overthrown him and made changes,” Mr Buah lamented.

