Without any last-minute change, the Finance Minister will be expected to present the 2024 Mid-Year Budget review on July 12th or 15th.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh announced this on the floor of Parliament, stating the specific date is yet to be confirmed.

“We will have a joint caucus [Meeting] on Wednesday which is the 3rd of July as a preparation for the coming of the Finance Minister,” he said.

This comes a few days after the Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam announced the end of the debt restructuring programme as part of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditionalities.

Ghana has over the past two years been prevented from going onto the international market to raise dollars from investors, due to rising debt levels, slow economic growth and low balance of payment accounts.

According to the Member of Parliament for Karaga, the government has successfully restructured its debt of 5.1 billion dollars with these creditors, in addition to concluding the restructuring of 13.1 billion dollars with Eurobond holders.

Addressing attendees at a UK Town Hall meeting, Dr Amin Adam highlighted that these efforts have resulted in savings of 8 billion dollars for the country.

ALSO READ: