The American Soybean Association (ASA) through the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISHH) Program has partnered with Agrihouse Foundation to organize the 4th edition of Ghana Poultry Day, scheduled for Monday, July 1, 2024, at the forecourt of the State House.

The annual advocacy event aims to establish July 1st as Ghana Poultry Day, highlighting market opportunities, trade, investment components, and nutritional values in poultry consumption.

Chris Slemp, Africa Director for ASA WISHH, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stressing their mission to improve food security through promoting soy in human health and poultry as a key protein source.

He noted challenges in Ghana’s poultry sector and outlined their goals to enhance education, knowledge sharing, and practical approaches for stakeholders and investors.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, thanked ASA WISHH for sponsoring the event, emphasizing their commitment to empowering the poultry sector and ensuring food security.

The event will include a personality-advocate chef cooking competition, town hall discussions on industry opportunities, and an exhibition for stakeholders across various industries to showcase products and services.

Partners supporting the declaration of July 1st as Ghana Poultry Day includes the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana National Egg Secretariat, Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, and others.

The full-day event at the State House is open to the public, offering opportunities for networking and sampling different poultry-based recipes.

