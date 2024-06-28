The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) has inaugurated the elected officers of the Inter-Jurisdictional Coordination Management Committee (ICMC).

This was at a brief ceremony led by the Deputy Minister and Tafo MP, Vincent Assafuah on behalf of Techiman South MP and sector Minister, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah.

In his address, the Minister stated the inauguration was a significant event which marked the beginning of a new era in cross-jurisdictional planning and coordination among the seventeen GARID beneficiary Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs).

“Together, we embark on this journey with a shared vision of improved service delivery and sustainable development for all our communities. I am confident that through our combined efforts, we will achieve the objectives set forth by the ICMC and create a brighter future for our regions,” he said.

The ICMC, established under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) Project, aims to improve coordination among the 17 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) in the region.

This collaborative effort seeks to address pressing issues such as urban sprawl, flooding, and inadequate infrastructure, which transcend individual MMA boundaries.