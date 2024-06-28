The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has given an update on the petition submitted by North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding the controversial national cathedral project.

CHRAJ in a letter to all the persons involved on Thursday, June 27, announced that it is currently finalising its decision on the petition, which it received in January 2023.

The lawmaker’s petition alleged corruption, abuse of power, and violations of Chapter 24 of the 1992 Constitution.

Following its investigations, CHRAJ indicated that it is in the process of compiling its report on the matter.

The Commission has set a deadline for the fifth respondent to provide specific information; and was if the information is not submitted by the deadline, CHRAJ will proceed to release its report without it.

This development highlights CHRAJ’s commitment to addressing the allegations and ensuring transparency and accountability in the handling of the national cathedral project.

Background

The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who had raised several issues of impropriety and infractions regarding the construction of the National Cathedral, accused Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng of engaging in a conflict of interest as Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the project.

In January 2023, he subsequently petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate him for conflict of interest and possession of multiple identities and other alleged criminal dealings.

The petition also alleged that there was a transfer of GH¢2.6million cash from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Kusi-Boateng under his secondary identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

Mr Ablakwa’s petition is seeking to invoke the mandate of CHRAJ under Article 218 of the 1992 Constitution to investigate the “odious conflict of interest” with regard to Rev. Kusi Boateng’s position on the National Cathedral board as he “literally paid his own company a staggering GH¢2.6 million for no work done”.

Suits

Rev. Kusi Boateng subsequently filed a defamation suit against Mr Ablakwa and followed it up with a contempt application, accusing the legislator of refusing to be served with the defamation suit.

He applied for an order to enforce his human rights seeking to prevent the MP from further commenting on the subject.

In May 2023, the High Court in Accra dismissed the contempt application on the basis that it was flawed with inconsistencies, was irregular and failed to meet the threshold of the law.

After dismissing the contempt application, the court, presided over by Justice Charles Gyamfi Dankwa, slapped Rev. Kusi Boateng with a cost of GH¢10, 000 in favour of the MP.

But the reverend Minister is currently at the Court of Appeal seeking to restrain the MP.

