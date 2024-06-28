The Ghana Police Service on 26th June, 2024 arraigned accused person, Ayivor Elikplim, who was arrested on Tuesday June 25, 2024 for assaulting a female work colleague at a financial institution at Nkawkaw.

He pleaded guilty to the charge against him and was convicted on his own plea of guilty and remanded into police custody to re-appear on 28th June, 2024.

Ayivor Elikplim appeared before the Nkawkaw District Court today but the sentence has been deferred to Tuesday 2nd July, 2024.

The face of Ayivor Elikplim has been shown in the photograph because he has been duly convicted by the court.

