The Ghana Police Service on 26th June, 2024 arraigned accused person, Ayivor Elikplim, who was arrested on Tuesday June 25, 2024 for assaulting a female work colleague at a financial institution at Nkawkaw.

He pleaded guilty to the charge against him and was convicted on his own plea of guilty and remanded into police custody to re-appear on 28th June, 2024.

Ayivor Elikplim appeared before the Nkawkaw District Court today but the sentence has been deferred to Tuesday 2nd July, 2024.

May be an image of 1 person, beard, smiling and wingtip shoes

The face of Ayivor Elikplim has been shown in the photograph because he has been duly convicted by the court.

