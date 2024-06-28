The Member of Parliament for Agotime-Ziope in the Volta Region, Charles Agbeve, inspected an ongoing school project today at Adokpakope in the Agotime-Ziope District.

Access to basic education is one of the 17 SDG goals set by the United Nations. However, in Adokpakope, children have faced difficulties accessing basic education for centuries.

In response, Mr. Agbeve initiated the construction of a two-unit classroom block to improve educational access for children in the community.

Speaking to Adom News during the inspection, Mr. Agbeve explained that, the project fulfills a campaign promise he made to residents during the 2016 election.

He stated that the ongoing project currently costs GH¢200,000 and is expected to be completed in a few months.

Mr. Agbeve also appealed to NGOs to support the constituency in improving educational standards.

ALSO READ: