On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, the University of Professional Studies, Graduate School, held a handing-over ceremony, marking a new chapter in student leadership.

The event saw a distinguished gathering of faculty, administrators, and students, reflecting the institution’s commitment to fostering exemplary leadership.

In attendance were prominent figures such as the Dean of Graduate Studies, Professor Samuel Antwi, Deputy Dean of Students, Dr. Kumase, Deputy Registrar, Dr. Wood, Assistant Registrar, Mrs. Stella Owusu, and the Former Vice President of the Graduate School, Mr. Peter Zuma. Mr. Zuma also represented Hon. Robert Lamptey, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District.

A highlight of the evening was the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice, Madam Jennifer Oforiwaa Sarpong, who took her oath with a sense of duty and commitment.

Following her induction, the newly elected executives were invited to take their respective oaths of office. This formal process was a moment of pride and responsibility for each new leader.

The outgoing GRASAG President, Mr. Aikins Amade, delivered his final speech, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve and extending his well-wishes to the incoming executives.

His speech was a heartfelt farewell, acknowledging the challenges and achievements of his tenure.

Professor Samuel Antwi and Dr. Kumase then took turns to address the audience, sharing their words of wisdom and encouragement with the new leaders. Their messages emphasized the importance of integrity, dedication, and service in their new roles.

The newly elected President of UPSA Graduate School, Mr. Obimpeh Kwame Nartey Winfred, also known as OB Nartey, delivered a profound acceptance speech. He expressed deep gratitude to the students for their trust and pledged his and his team’s sincere commitment to serving the association. His words resonated with a promise of proactive and inclusive leadership.

The newly elected executives are:

President: Kwame Obimpeh Nartey Winfred

Vice President: Eninfi Ofori Kwesi Majesty

General Secretary: Gabson Gakpo

Financial Controller: Erica Abena Ofori-Atta

Organising Secretary: Roland Quaye

Women’s Commissioner: Elizabeth Amako Boateng

This handing-over ceremony not only marked a transition of leadership but also reinforced the values of service, commitment, and community that define the University of Professional Studies, Graduate School.

ALSO READ: