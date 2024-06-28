Kwabena Ebo, a 37-year-old man with swollen testicles is now heaving a sigh of relief.

This was after a herbal doctor, Kwabena Tawiah popularly known as ‘Asamando Ye Sum’ offered to help after a news report by Adom FM.

He claims Kwabena Ebo swollen testicles was caused by spiritual electric shocks.

After administering spiritual and other medicines, ‘Asamando Ye Sum’, assured that the young man will be healed.

The herbal doctor explained that, he has to consult the gods he [Ebo] offended when he has sex in the bush before he can be healed.

Distraught mother of the victim, Esi Nyamekye appealed to Ghanaians for help to save her son’s life.

The victim, Kwabena Ebo has called on Ghanaians to support him with their prayers.

