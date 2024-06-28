The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has announced that the Obuasi West MP Kwaku Kwarteng has been removed as Chairman of the Finance Committee.

According to JoyNews’ Parliamentary Correspondent Kwaku Asante, Mr Kwarteng will now become the Majority Spokesperson/Chairman of the Economy Committee.

In the new standing orders, there’s an Economy Committee, as a standalone committee from the Finance Committee but with very little power compared to the Finance Committee.

The Majority Leader made the announcement surprisingly on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 28, to the disappointment of some Majority MPs.

Interestingly, this was the only change Afenyo-Markin announced. It is expected that other changes would be made public in the subsequent days.

Explaining the reason for the shake-up, Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated that the Obuasi West lawmaker has the ability to confront the opposition’s representative on matters of the economy.

Economy Committee

“And so, we are challenging you to come up with your spokesperson on the economy. You have not said so officially, but we are going to make sure we have a spokesperson on the economy to challenge your Adonko. Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng is going to face him directly on the economy,” he said.

The Effutu MP noted that the Economy Committee although new, will be one of the most important committees in the House.

“I am letting them [Minority] know some of the proactive steps we have taken on this side of the House to throw a serious challenge that it is not just about governance. We have a new Economy Committee and it is going to be the most important Committee in this House,” he stated.

