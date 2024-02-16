Member of Parliament for Obuasi West constituency in the Ashanti region, Kwaku Kwarteng has explained why he turned down an offer to serve as Minister government.

According to him, he wants to support the work government from Parliament and help the New Patriotic Party’s electioneering campaign in December.

“The role of Parliament in the work of the Executive, especially in matters relating to finance and economy, is critical. It is my humble belief that I can better support the work of government from Parliament. I also intend to play a dedicated role in crafting the NPP’s messages and governance strategies in the future and going into the 2024 general elections,” the statement read.

Mr. Kwarteng thanked President for giving him the opportunity to serve as the Deputy Finance Minister between 2017 and 2021.

