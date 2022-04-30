Lady sits in the middle of Bibini River at KNUST Source: Voice of KNUST’
A young lady has been spotted sitting in the Bibini river in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

She is said to be a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a video, the lady is seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the river for about 6 hours.

However, it emerged that, she sat in the river as part of an artistic project work by some post graduate students at KNUST.

Some residents who witnessed the bizarre incident expressed shock at the conduct of the young lady.

The video was shared on Twitter by ‘Voice of KNUST’.




