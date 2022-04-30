A young lady has been spotted sitting in the Bibini river in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

She is said to be a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

In a video, the lady is seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the river for about 6 hours.

However, it emerged that, she sat in the river as part of an artistic project work by some post graduate students at KNUST.

ALSO READ:

Some residents who witnessed the bizarre incident expressed shock at the conduct of the young lady.

The video was shared on Twitter by ‘Voice of KNUST’.

📍📍ATTENTION STUDENTS 📍📍



This girl sitting in the Bibini River KNUST for about 6 hours is not there to scare any student but it’s an artistic part of a project for some post graduate students 😮❤ pic.twitter.com/8Ca5XsIWfR — 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐧𝐮𝐬𝐭 (@VOICE_of_KNUST) April 28, 2022