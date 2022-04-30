Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has extolled prolific songwriter, Fameye, for his recent album dubbed “Songs of Peter.”

The sophomore album was released on Friday, April 29.

Following its release, social media users stormed Twitter, praising Fameye for the good work done.

Shatta Wale also joined the many who showered praises on the “Believe” hitmaker.

In a tweet, the “Melissa” hitmaker wrote: “I have never met you before but I want you to know you are talented ok.”

He, therefore, urged his fans and Ghanaians to support Fameye’s second album; adding that “You win, I win.”

I have never met you before but I want you to know you are talented ok …Guys let’s support his album @Fameye …You win ,I win ❤️❤️🇬🇭🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/9hDFWTNn60 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 28, 2022

In response, Fameye thanked Shatta Wale for his support and recommendation.

“I super appreciate. It’s a wonderful tweet and I love it.”

Fameye pointed the dancehall artiste to Track 12 of his album, which is “Ahwehwe” to wit “Mirror”.

“There’s a line in there for you Mogya,” he added.

Father Truuustt blessings from the most high I super appreciate it’s a wonderful tweet & I love it Track 12 there’s a line in there for you 🩸Mogya https://t.co/bQWjlB3QTt — songsofpeter (@Fameye) April 28, 2022

“Songs of Peter” is a 13-track album that pays tribute to the impactful highlife genre by bridging old and new highlife sounds with contemporary fusions of Afro-Soul and R&B. “Songs of Peter” highlights Fameye’s talent for storytelling.

It details tales about life, struggles, beliefs, hope, expectations of society and growth.

The project enlists collaborations with artists including contemporary highlife legend Ofori Amponsah, Kwesi Arthur, Pure Akan and Fameye’s close-knit music family made up of Amakye The Rapper, Akodaa Seden and Suzzway.

Long-time collaborator and friend, Liquidbeatz, is credited with the production of 12 out of the 13 songs on the album.

Peewezel produced one track titled “One Day”.

“Songs of Peter” is exclusively available on Boomplay, Africa’s largest music streaming platform, following a partnership deal.

Listen to “Songs of Peter” exclusively on Boomplay now!