Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has turned down calls for her to be appointed a Supreme Court judge in 2025.

This was after a fan, Andy Yidana, posted a photo of her on Twitter.

The photo spotted Mrs. Osei who is also the former United Nations (UN) Elections Commissioner in Afghanistan in a white and black attire with pearls to match.

In his caption which he tagged the former, he wrote; @char_osei should be appointed as a Supreme Court Judge in 2025. @AnnanPerry

Though Mr Yidana’s call was welcomed by many who have taken to the comment section to express their opinions, the former EC boss also joined with her reaction.

She wrote: No thank you 🙏🏾.

Check out the post below: