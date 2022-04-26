Curvy actress, Princess Shyngle has disclosed the amount she charges prospective suitors who want to go on a date with her.

Shyngle, in a question and answer series on Instagram said she demands $30,000 be deposited in her account before she will agree to a date.

The controversial actress disclosed this when a fan requested to meet her in Ohio USA just to spend some time with her.

The man obviously a fan of Princess Shyngle just wanted an opportunity to shoot his shot at the actress.

He wrote: “can I take you out for a date? I live in Ohio,” in response Princess said “I charge $30,000 to go on dates.”

Below is a screenshot of their conversation