Controversial actress, Princess Shyngle, has revealed a weird plot she intends to use on her future husband to expose him for cheating.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed that should she ever get the suspicion of her partner cheating, she would set him up to expose him.

In her words, “I will literally find a beautiful hit girl that I’ll pay to seduce him. If she succeeds, hmmm, I don’t know what I will do honestly.”

Her statement follows series of heartbreaks and cheating allegations she has faced in the hands of men.

According to her, her predicaments have made her a “freaking jealous partner” when she is in love.

She revealed she is working on that attitude before she decides to go in for a man again; after she disclosed she is now set to explore women.

Princess Shyngle, who had been married twice in the space of one year, sent her men packing over alleged infidelity and domestic abuse.

“I’m such a freaking jealous partner when I’m in love and it sucks lol 🤣😂. I guess I need to work on that before I ever try to date again,” she said.