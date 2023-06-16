After two divorce episodes and tons of heartbreaks, controversial Gambian-Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, has hinted at finding love again.

The actress is finally moving on from her ex-husband and childhood crush, Gibou Bala Gaye, two years after their divorce.

Though she did not give details on the identity of the mystery man, she dropped a hint with a sweet flower she received from her new partner.

The sender with a signatory ‘Dee’ attached a sweet note which read, “I love you and I will always be there for you”.

Elated by the sweet and thoughtful gesture, Princess Shyngle revealed the way to her heart is flowers and her love language is receiving gifts and words of affirmation.

She was bursting with joy, enough to share her romantic moments with her 1.1 million followers.

Princess Shyngle was previously married to Bala Gaye, a union which ended in two months over allegations of domestic abuse.

Prior to that, she was married to millionaire Frederic Badji who is currently jailed in US over alleged fraud in New York.

