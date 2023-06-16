Rhoda Naa Ashardey Yarboi, the daughter of Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Church, N.A. Tackie Yarboi, has celebrated her wedding day.
Rhoda, who is a lawyer based in the United States, exchanged vows in a joyous traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The lucky groom, Joseph, joined her in matrimony.
The event was a sight to behold, as captured in various videos shared online.
Rhoda dazzled in a vibrant kente gown, radiating elegance and cultural significance.
One particular video, posted on Instagram by @weloveghanaweddings, showcased the bride’s grand entrance in a stunning corseted gown adorned with shades of pink and gold.
Check out videos below:
