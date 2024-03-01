Mother of Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss took center stage at his traditional wedding ceremony with his Ghanaian bride, Marie Wiseborn.

The joyous occasion saw the mother-in-law embracing Marie with excitement. She made her sit on her laps and prayed for her in front of guests.

Marie Wiseborn, the Ghanaian bride was radiant in a stunning kente gown adorned with glittering lace, complemented by her natural hairstyle.

Her subtle makeup choice sparked discussions across various platforms.

Adding to her elegance were stud earrings and a luxurious wristwatch, completing her ensemble as she gracefully posed for photos.

