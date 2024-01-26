Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Bliss and his Ghanaian fiance, Marie Wiseborn have announced the date for their wedding.

The couple will tie the knot in Accra for both traditional and white wedding.

The traditional marriage will be held on Thursday, February 29 and the white wedding on March 2,2024.

The couple met on Instagram after she posted a video of her dancing to his popular song, “Miracle no dey tire Jesus”.

While dancing to it, she tagged him to it.

Moses Bliss had seen the video and had immediately sent her a DM to respond to the dance, expressing that he loved her dance moves.

The singer gained attention when actress, Ekene Umenwa knelt for him at her wedding, sparking discussions about his marital status.

Bliss had later expressed his desire for a wife and sought divine guidance for this aspect of his life.

24-years-old Marie Wiseborn is a professional lawyer who graduated from the University of Surrey’s School of Law in the UK.

