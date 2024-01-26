The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has extended warm wishes to all aspirants in the forthcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

Emphasizing the qualities of hard work, sacrifice, and determination required to serve the people, he encouraged potential candidates to embark on this endeavor with dedication.

Scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, January 27, the NPP is poised to elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament.

Dr. Bawumia urged members to uphold the core principles of the party’s democratic principles which are: freedom, fairness, and peace during the electoral process.

He stressed the need for unity and adherence to these principles.

Below is Dr. Bawumia’s post on Facebook

READ ALSO:

Three candidates to contest Akuapim South NPP primary after O.B Amoah’s…

Akufo-Addo has not neglected Ashanti Region – NPP

NPP primaries: Arrest of queen mother, campaign manager sparks tension in…