Although the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapim South Constituency has nominated, vetted, and approved four candidates to contest the upcoming primaries slated for January 27, 2024, only three will contest.

This follows the last-minute withdrawal of Osei Bonsu Amoah, the sitting Member of Parliament from the race.

It therefore leaves Eric Yeboah Apeadu; Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah; and Kwame Ofori-Gyau in the contest.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Michael Ahwireng, the Akuapim South Constituency NPP Chairperson, said a total of 573 delegates are expected to cast their ballots on Saturday.

He explained that, the delegates consisted of 520 polling station executives, 26 electoral area coordinators, 17 constituency executives (one suspended), five council of elders, and five patrons.

According to him, preparations were underway to ensure a peaceful and successful election, which would be held at the Methodist Church premises in Aburi.

“The election committee, electoral commission, police commander, and Municipal Chief Executive will meet delegates and candidates to educate them on the protocols to follow on Election Day,” he said.

Mr. Ahwireng advised candidates and delegates to desist from attacking one another, saying, “The opponent is not us but the other political parties.

“Whether you like it or not, only one person will be elected to lead the party to victory this year.”

