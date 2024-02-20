The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the green light to Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Aidoo to participate in the Akuapem South Parliamentary primary, which was postponed in January.

Announcing this decision during a press conference on Monday, February 19, the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua stated that the party’s National Executive Committees will supervise the election.

He said, “The National Executive Committee, vested with the authority to oversee parliamentary primaries, has cleared the Municipal Chief Executive to contest in Akuapem South, thus adding him to the list of contestants.”

The postponement of the Akuapem South primary was officially declared by the NPP on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

This decision came after petitions and recommendations from both the constituency and regional executive committees.

The aim was to ensure thorough consultations and address concerns following the withdrawal of Osei Bonsu Amoah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency.

Mr. Amoah cited personal and national interests in his withdrawal, emphasizing adherence to the Public Elections Regulations 2016, C.I.94, in a letter to the NPP.

Initial reports suggested that Mr. Amoah filed his nomination to potentially disqualify MCE Frank Aidoo, who had filed with the condition that if Mr. Amoah stepped down, he should be included in the contest.

Despite refuting claims of supporting his former aide Eric Yeboah Apeadu, Mr. Amoah eventually withdrew from the race, fulfilling his commitment.

Party delegates and some traditional leaders strongly advocated for the inclusion of the disqualified MCE in the contest, stressing the need for a comprehensive decision-making process.

With the National Executive Committee’s decision, Frank Aidoo will now join Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah in the primary, the date of which is yet to be announced.

