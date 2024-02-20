The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy has revealed that, Electoral Commission (EC) has denied them office space.

She explained that, though the Commission has vacated the building, they still have some offices under lock and key.

Kathleen Addy disclosed this when she appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament.

She indicated that, attempts by resolve the issue has been futile.

Currently, the NCCE boss said her staff are cramped in their offices.

“Mr. Chairman, the NCCE staff are working in very uncomfortable offices. As for the Deputy Director’s Office, when it rains, the person has to vacate the office since water pours in” he bemoaned.

The NCCE boss added that, despite letters written to the office of the Chief of Staff, the EC claims essentials were being kept in the locked offices.

Kathleen Addy added that, her outfit has land and would like to build a head office, but currently, it’s managing with inadequate offices.

The NCCE appeared before the Public Accounts Committee to answer questions on the management challenges with recouping monies from a former staff.

The Chairperson told the Committee that, GH¢30,000 has been collected from one Ebenezer Ewusi Mensah and another GH¢12,000 from another staff member.

Also appearing at the PAC was the Ghana Investments Promotion Centre (GIPC), where the PAC Chairman, Dr. James Avedzie, inquired why they had incurred a deficit of GH¢10 million in the year under review.

Yoofi Grant, the CEO of GIPC said state funding of his outfit was out of place and the agency should be allowed to function without government support.

