Veteran Kumawood actor, Paa George has revealed that, he has fathered more than 20 children.

However, officially he has five children but one is late.

The actor in an interview explained that, most of the women he impregnated in his heydays did not acknowledge him as the father.

This, he explained is because of the stereotype about entertainers at the time.

“Those times, they did not respect our work so when you impregnate a woman and you want to take responsibility, her parents even reject you after they know you are into a Concert Party” Paa George bemoaned.

Kwadwo Blackie as he was popularly called at the time said all efforts to claim responsibility for the children proved futile.

Paa George is certain most of his children are scattered across Ghana.

